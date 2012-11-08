Tobias Hosemann arranges sports shoes in his store in the northern German town of Hamburg August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files

FRANKFURT Adidas (ADSGn.DE) expects its sales and customer base in India will halve there once it has completed restructuring the business after a fraud was uncovered there earlier this year.

"Revenues can even be less than half as we want to take only customers where we can build a healthy sustainable business," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told journalists during a conference call on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Robin Stalker said Adidas had taken one-off charges of around 60 million eurosrelated to the restructuring by the end of September with a further 10-15 million to follow in the fourth quarter.

They were speaking after Adidas slightly lowered its 2012 sales outlook earlier on Thursday on lower-than-expected sales at Reebok.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)