ABU DHABI Feb 13 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a rise in fourth quarter profits on Monday after it booked lower provisions in the quarter compared to a year ago.

The bank said it had net profit of 338.6 million dirhams($92.19 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared to 250.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

The Islamic lender said it took credit provisions and impairments of 180.5 million dirhams in the fourth quarter, down from 224.4 million dirhams last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)