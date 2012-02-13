BRIEF-Dubai Investments starts infrastructure work on Palisades project
* Starts infrastructure work on Palisades project; earth works contract awarded
ABU DHABI Feb 13 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a rise in fourth quarter profits on Monday after it booked lower provisions in the quarter compared to a year ago.
The bank said it had net profit of 338.6 million dirhams($92.19 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared to 250.6 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
The Islamic lender said it took credit provisions and impairments of 180.5 million dirhams in the fourth quarter, down from 224.4 million dirhams last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)
