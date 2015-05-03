ABU DHABI May 3 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank on Sunday posted a 10.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenues.

ADIB made a net profit of 450.8 million dirhams ($122.8 million) in the quarter to March 31 compared to 409.5 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.

Two analysts had forecast a net profit of 440 million and 477 million dirhams. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)