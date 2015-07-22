(Adds context)

ABU DHABI, July 22 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Wednesday posted a 10.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates, as fee income boosted revenues.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are seeking to expand their income from sources other than interest as tough competition squeezes profit margins in the lending market.

Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-complaint bank, ADIB made a net profit of 502.6 million dirhams ($136.8 million) in the quarter ending June 30, compared with 454.8 million dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters this month forecast an average net profit of 484.23 million dirhams.

ADIB's group revenues in the second quarter touched 1.25 billion dirhams, up 15.8 percent over the prior-year period. Fee income rose 19.7 percent year-on-year, the statement said without giving actual figures.

ADIB said corporate finance, investment banking, transaction services, treasury and retail all contributed to higher fee income.

Customer financing, or loans, grew to 77.3 billion dirhams at the end of the second quarter, up 13 percent over the same period a year ago while customer deposits jumped 13 percent to 89.1 billion dirhams over the same period.

The bank booked provisions of 175.1 million dirhams in second quarter, slightly lower than that booked a year ago.

ADIB, which failed in its bid to win Citigroup's Egypt retail business, is targeting acquisitions in 2016 in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, its CEO said this month[ID: nL8NOZMOZ7]

Shareholders of the bank have approved plans to raise 504 million dirhams of share capital through a rights issue, the bank said in late June.

The bank also won shareholder approval to raise the bank's authorisation for issuing sukuk that will boost its Tier 1 or core capital to $3 billion from the current limit of $2 billion.

ADIB's shares, on Wednesday, closed at 5.22 dirhams, down 0.76 percent. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho & Tom Arnold; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Keith Weir)