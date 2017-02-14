(Adds details, background)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI Feb 14 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
saw profits fall in the fourth quarter while peer
Union National Bank reported a surge in revenues on
Tuesday, rounding up a mixed results season for Abu Dhabi
lenders.
The emirate's five domestic banks are battling tight
liquidity and rising bad loans due to the economic impact of
lower oil prices.
Loan and deposit growth remain in single digits and banks
continue to book provisions for bad or doubtful loans.
ADIB, the emirate's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net
profit of 455.1 million dirhams ($124 million) in the three
months ending Dec. 31, down 4.7 percent. Revenues fell 2 percent
while provisions rose by 1.2 percent over the same quarter of
2015, the bank said in a statement.
Prospects for the United Arab Emirates as a whole for 2017
are encouraging, and supported by a recovery in oil prices, said
ADIB Chief Executive Tirad Mahmoud.
"Nonetheless, we continue to forecast modest customer
financing growth in the UAE and an increase in provisions in the
UAE retail banking," he said.
IMPAIRMENTS FALL
UNB, in contrast, said its fourth-quarter net profit jumped
29 percent to 251 million dirhams, helped by a sharp fall in
provisions.
The bank, which is 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi
government, reported operating income of 905 million dirhams, up
5 percent on a year earlier, as impairments tumbled 21 percent
to 313 million dirhams.
Tight competition and pressure on margins has led to
consolidation in Abu Dhabi's banking sector, with National Bank
of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in the
process of merging to create one of the largest banks in the
Middle East and Africa.
Last month NBAD, the emirate's biggest lender by assets,
reported a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 1.33
billion dirhams last month.
In contrast, FGB's fourth-quarter net profit fell 11 percent
to 1.53 billion dirhams and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank,
the emirate's second largest bank by assets, saw its profits
drop 16 percent to 1 billion dirhams as impairments for doubtful
loans weighed.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Tom Arnold and Susan
Fenton)