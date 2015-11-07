DUBAI Nov 7 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
repaid its maturing five-year, $750 million sukuk this week from
its own sources without refinancing it, the bank said on
Saturday.
Abu Dhabi's largest sharia-compliant bank made a net profit
of 503.2 million dirhams ($137 million) in the quarter to Sept.
30, up from 476.8 million a year earlier, it reported
previously.
Chief Executive Tirad al-Mahmoud told Reuters last
month that the bank had no current plans to raise more capital
after a recent rights issue, adding that it would eschew
expansion to focus on existing markets.
Bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates has been
slowing as liquidity tightens because of low oil prices.
Industry-wide lending growth slowed to an annual 7.0 percent
in September, the slowest pace since at least February 2014 when
the current central bank data series began.
