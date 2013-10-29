Oct 29 Sporting goods maker Adidas AG
has signed on to a pact to promote the safety of garment workers
in Bangladesh, a shareholder activist group said on Tuesday.
Adidas was the first of 21 companies to make "a firm
commitment" to the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in
Bangladesh after being approached by the shareholder group,
said Lauren Compere, an executive of Boston Common Asset
Management. The firm is affiliated with the Interfaith Center on
Corporate Responsibility, which led the drive.
Adidas' move could put pressure on other clothing companies
to press for improved factory conditions after more than 1,100
workers were killed in the collapse of a Bangladesh garment
plant in April, the largest in a string of deadly incidents in
the country.
In response, a number of European retailers and union groups
began the Accord, aiming to improve safety with steps like
independent inspections of facilities and public reporting.
Others - including U.S. companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- created the separate Alliance for Bangladesh Worker
Safety. Proponents of the Accord say it is the stronger of the
two approaches because it would commit companies over a longer
period and include binding arbitration if disputes arise.
Representatives of Adidas did not immediately respond to an
emailed request for comments.
Adidas rival Puma SE had already signed on to the
Accord.