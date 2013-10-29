* Adidas says Accord complements its own monitoring efforts
* Accord set up by European retailers after factory collapse
Oct 29 Sporting goods maker Adidas AG
has signed a pact to promote the safety of garment workers in
Bangladesh, picking a European-led initiative over a rival U.S.
drive, it said on Tuesday.
Adidas said although it had only limited production in
Bangladesh, it thought that signing the Accord on Fire and
Building Safety in Bangladesh would complement its own
monitoring efforts in the country.
Adidas' move could put pressure on other clothing companies
to press for improved factory conditions after more than 1,100
workers were killed in the collapse of a Bangladesh garment
plant in April, the largest in a string of deadly incidents in
the country.
In response, a number of European retailers and union groups
began the Accord, aiming to improve safety with steps like
independent inspections of facilities and public reporting.
Others - including U.S. companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- created the separate Alliance for Bangladesh Worker
Safety. Proponents of the Accord say it is the stronger of the
two approaches because it would commit companies over a longer
period and include binding arbitration if disputes arise.
Adidas, which makes sports shoes, clothing and equipment,
said it had decided in favor of the European-led Accord because
of the way it involved multiple parties, including workers.
"What we find particularly attractive is the Accord's
multi-stakeholder format, its commitment to support and involve
workers in addressing factory safety, and its commitment to
transparency," Adidas executive Frank Henke said in a statement.
Adidas rival Puma SE had already signed on to the
Accord.