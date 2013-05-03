FRANKFURT May 3 Internal investigations at Adidas related to a tax scandal involving the chairman of soccer club FC Bayern Munich have shown that the company is "clean", the sportswear group's chief executive said on Friday.

Bayern Munich boss Hoeness has admitted to evading taxes in a scandal that has shaken Germany. He also said he received a personal loan from previous Adidas boss Robert-Louis Dreyfus.

"We have looked deeply into the matter and we have no compliance issues at all," Herbert Hainer told journalists after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

He also said the group would remain a shareholder in Bayern Munich and urged that Hoeness not be prejudged.