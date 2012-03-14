* To issue convertible bond of up to 500 million euros
FRANKFURT, March 14 Sportswear firm Adidas
AG said on Wednesday it is to issue a convertible
bond with a coupon of between zero and 0.5 percent to raise up
to 500 million euros ($655.45 million).
The bond, to mature on June 14, 2019, will be convertible
into about 6.3 million new and existing shares in the German
firm, with a conversion premium of 37-42 percent.
"This offering allows us to benefit from current low-cost
financing opportunities in the convertible market and to secure
attractive long-term financing," Chief Financial Officer Robin
Stalker said in a statement.
Adidas said it will use the proceeds to pay down debt and
pre-finance maturing debt as well as for general financing and
corporate purposes, without being more specific.
The company has an outstanding 500 million euro bond,
carrying a 4.75 percent coupon, maturing on July 14, 2014.
UniCredit is coordinating the issue, and
UniCredit, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are
joint bookrunners.
($1=0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)