BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects the fund's name to Vinke, not Vincke)
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Sept 17 Adidas AG : * Knight Vinke activist fund says has no shareholding in Adidas AG and "it's not something we follow"
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan