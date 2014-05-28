PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT May 28 Adidas AG : * Glenn Bennett and Robin Stalker to remain executive board members of Adidas
AG until 2018
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: