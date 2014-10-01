* Share buy back to start in Q4, run to end 2017
PARIS, Oct 1 German sportswear maker Adidas
, facing investor discontent after a series of profit
warnings, plans to return as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.9
billion) to shareholders over the next three years.
The shareholder return programme would be financed mainly
from the group's free cash flow, with buybacks to start in the
current quarter and be completed by the end of 2017, Adidas said
in a statement on Wednesday.
The buybacks would not come at the expense of a planned hike
in investment in marketing, an Adidas spokesman added.
The company, struggling to keep pace with larger U.S. rival
Nike in the sportswear market, issued its third profit
warning in a year in July, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf
business and exposure to a weak Russian market.
"This is just a sop for beleaguered shareholders, but does
not solve the operational problems at Adidas. Top management
seems to be under enormous pressure," said Ingo Speich, a fund
manager at Union Investment which is the ninth-biggest investor
in Adidas with a 1.2 percent stake.
Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in August that Adidas
had no plans for a share buyback.
Adidas shares, which are down more than a third this year,
traded 1.9 percent higher by 0918 GMT, outperforming Germany's
blue-chip index, which was 0.2 percent higher.
"Given our group's strong projected cash flow generation and
healthy balance sheet, we have the necessary funding for both
reinvestments for growth as well as cash returns to
shareholders," a company spokesman said in an emailed comment.
Adidas has said it would increase spending on marketing and
invest more in its own stores, although it is scaling back
expansion plans in Russia due to higher risks to consumer
sentiment and spending over the Ukraine crisis.
LOSING MARKET SHARE
While Nike has encroached on Adidas's home territory in
western Europe, the German firm has failed to make serious
inroads in North America. Its U.S. rival extended its lead to
take a 15 percent global market share in 2013 compared with 10.8
percent for Adidas, according to Euromonitor.
Last month, Germany's manager magazin said hedge funds
including Knight Vinke, Third Point and TCI were considering
buying stakes in Adidas to pressure management to make sweeping
changes, although one of the funds dismissed this.
The magazine said the funds would seek radical changes at
Adidas, including the removal of CEO Hainer and the possible
spin off of fitness brand Reebok and golf label TaylorMade.
Hainer had his contract extended until 2017 earlier this
year to allow the company to work on a succession plan. He has
recently overhauled top management, appointing Roland Auschel
and Eric Liedtke as new heads of global sales and global brands.
Adidas said the buybacks were in addition to the company's
policy of paying out 20-40 percent of its net income as a
dividend to shareholders .
Adidas also said it would issue two Eurobonds with a total
volume of up to 1 billion euros - with a seven and 12 year term
- saying it would use the proceeds to pay down debt and to
prefund future debt maturities, pension payments and returns to
shareholders.
