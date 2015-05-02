* Adidas, Reebok make excellent start to 2015
* Repeats no intention of selling Reebok, or golf unit
* Bayern sells more than a million jerseys each season
* Hainer declines to say whether Henkel CEO could succeed
him
BERLIN, May 2 Adidas's beleaguered
chief executive, Herbert Hainer, has defended his record, saying
first-quarter results next week will show the German sportswear
company made a great start to 2015.
Hainer, CEO since 2001, faced calls to step down last year
after a series of profit warnings and as the company has lost
ground to U.S. rival Nike. The board said in February it
had launched a formal search for a successor even though Hainer,
the longest-serving CEO of a German blue-chip company, is on a
contract that runs until 2017.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
daily released ahead of publication on Sunday, Hainer said he
had responded to the criticism "like an athlete who is not fit",
by training and coming back stronger.
"We are now back in full swing. Adidas and Reebok have made
an excellent start to 2015. You will see that in our first
quarter figures this week," he said.
Adidas is expected to report a 14 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit when it publishes results on Tuesday.
It will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Hainer reiterated that he had no intention of selling the
Reebok brand Adidas bought in 2006 or the golf business, despite
calls from some investors for divestments.
"Everybody knows that fitness is the trend par excellence
and Reebok is the right brand for that. Why should we part from
it, especially now that it is running well?" he said, adding
that golf would also "definitely" remain part of the group.
Adidas's problems last year were compounded by the group's
deep exposure to Russia, where the plunging rouble forced it to
scale back new store openings.
Hainer defended a deal this week to extend an outfitting
deal with soccer club Bayern Munich until 2030, reportedly for
900 million euros ($1 billion), noting it sells over a million
jerseys every season, more than all the other top German sides
put together.
He declined to comment on speculation that Kasper Rorsted,
Chief Executive of German consumer goods group Henkel
could be a candidate to replace him, although he
agreed that Rorsted had the right profile: consumer goods
experience and an interest in sports, including being a Bayern
fan.
Investors and company sources have speculated that Hainer
could be a candidate to be chairman of the group following a
mandatory two-year cooling off period.
Hainer said he would consider it if he was approached to be
a future chairman of Adidas, but he did not know what he would
be doing in three or four years' time.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Susan Fenton)