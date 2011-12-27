FRANKFURT Dec 27 Adidas the
world's No.2 sports apparel maker after Nike, remained
"largely unaffected" by the euro zone debt crisis so far, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
"We hardly feel any impact, it is going well," CEO Herbert
Hainer was quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview
published on Tuesday.
"And we have a good idea since we're present in so many
countries. Customers are buying but at some stage the
uncertainty will reach them," he added.
Hainer was quoted last month as saying that Adidas expects
its revenues and profits to grow further next year despite the
euro zone debt crisis.
In November, the group had lifted its 2011 sales outlook on
strong demand for its sporting goods in emerging markets.