BERLIN May 6 German sportswear company Adidas
is considering offers for its struggling Rockport
shoe brand, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Adidas was constantly being asked whether the Rockport
brand, which the world's second-biggest sportswear firm group
acquired when it bought Reebok in 2006, was for sale, Chief
Executive Herbert Hainer said.
"We are listening to these offers," Hainer told a conference
call for journalists, adding it had engaged investment bank
Guggenheim Partners to help it analyse the market.
Hainer, who reported disappointing first-quarter results on
Tuesday due to a big drop in sales at its TaylorMade golf
business, said he was not happy with the group's performance in
North America but still expected growth for the full year.
