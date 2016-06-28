* China was fastest growing market for Adidas in 2015
* China government seeks to boost sports
* Adidas to sponsor Wanda Ironman events in China
* Adidas to open more stores in Wanda malls
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, June 28 German sportswear firm Adidas
has signed a deal with the Wanda business empire of
China's richest man Wang Jianlin to sponsor two of Wanda's
endurance events, promote soccer and basketball in the country
and open stores in Wanda's malls.
The agreement announced on Tuesday is the latest move by
Adidas to try to strengthen its position as it goes head-to-head
with bigger rival Nike in basketball-obsessed China.
China was the fastest growing market for Adidas in 2015,
with sales up 18 percent to 2.5 billion euros ($2.76 billion),
15 percent of the group total.
Adidas said it would become the sole sports brand sponsor of
two Ironman triathlon events in China this year and also work
with Wanda to support the development of soccer and basketball
in China and worldwide.
Adidas and Wanda also signed a partnership to jointly
develop their business in cities across China. Wanda will
support Adidas plans to open more stores in its malls and other
properties.
"Both Wanda and Adidas share a number of common goals, both
in a commercial sense and in our genuine desire to nurture sport
not only in China but around the world," Wang said.
China's government is seeking to transform the country's
sports sector into a 5 trillion-yuan ($752 billion) business by
2025.
Wanda is boosting its investment in athletic events,
marketing and stadium construction as part of a broader effort
to develop what it calls its "cultural industry" arm, which Wang
wants to build into a core business.
It owns a 20 percent stake in Spanish soccer club Atletico
Madrid, one of a growing number of investments by Chinese groups
in European soccer.
Adidas said it would expand its grassroots activities in
China after last year agreeing a partnership with the government
to promote soccer in schools.
Former England captain David Beckham, a long-time Adidas
representative, opened a new store in Guangzhou on Monday and
played with 30 students from a local primary school on Tuesday.
While Adidas's sports-inspired fashion is popular in China,
it is at a disadvantage to its larger rival in the country as
soccer -- the sport in which it has its roots -- is far less
popular there than basketball, which Nike dominates.
Earlier this month, Wanda signed a partnership deal with
basketball's international governing body (FIBA)..
In March, Wanda became the first Chinese top level sponsor
of FIFA, the world soccer governing body. Adidas is also a FIFA
sponsor.
($1 = 6.6490 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
