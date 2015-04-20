By Emma Thomasson
| BERLIN, April 20
BERLIN, April 20 German sportswear firm Adidas
is teaming up with a group trying to clean up the
world's oceans with a plan to develop materials made from marine
plastic waste that can be used in its products.
As the result of its partnership with the Parley for the
Oceans initiative, Adidas also said on Monday it would phase out
the use of plastic bags at its 2,900 stores.
Big fashion brands are jostling to highlight their ethical
credentials as protest groups like Greenpeace pressure them to
cut their environmental impact and improve factory conditions.
Swedish retailer H&M for instance has pledged to
triple the amount of products made of recycled fibres by the end
of 2015.
Plastic used in the consumer goods industry causes marine
pollution with a "natural capital cost", a measure of
environmental damage, of at least $13 billion a year, according
to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Parley, a group of artists, designers, musicians and
scientists, says much of the plastic waste ends up in mid-ocean
whirlpools, entangling whales, birds and turtles and damaging
the internal organs of the fish that ingest it.
Adidas said it would work with Parley to develop fibres made
from recycled ocean waste for use in its clothing, and
potentially shoe uppers, from next year. Dutch retailer G-Star
Raw worked with Parley last year to launch a denim line made out
of plastic waste.
Adidas made the announcement as it released its annual
sustainability report, which detailed other steps the company is
taking to improve its environmental record, such as using more
sustainably-farmed cotton and recycled polyester.
(Editing by David Holmes)