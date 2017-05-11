BERLIN May 11 German sportswear company Adidas'
new chief executive said his top team was now
complete after the departure of two executives who served for
years under his predecessor and the appointment of the first
woman to the executive board since 1993.
"The board team is now ideally set up. It is an experienced,
international and diverse team," Kasper Rorsted, who took over
as CEO from Herbert Hainer in October, told the Adidas annual
shareholder meeting.
Under Rorsted, Adidas reported a bigger than expected rise
in first-quarter sales and profits last week, outpacing rival
Nike in North America and China and growing fast online.
Its shares, which have risen two-thirds over the last year
to trade at a big premium to Nike, were down 0.9 percent at 178
euros at 0938 GMT after Adidas announced late on Wednesday it
would book a charge on the sale of its loss-making golf
business.
Adidas announced on Wednesday that the supervisory board had
promoted Western Europe head Gil Steyaert to global operations
chief and elevated Karen Parkin, human resources head since
2014, to the executive board.
In March, Adidas appointed Harm Ohlmeyer as new finance
chief, replacing Robin Stalker, who worked alongside Hainer for
16 years.
The other members of the executive board are global sales
chief Roland Auschel, in the position since 2013, and brand
chief Eric Liedtke, in his role since 2014, both who were touted
as possible successors to Hainer.
Rorsted said on Thursday developing staff was one of his top
priorities, adding he wanted to generally fill top positions
with internal candidates. He also said he wanted to do more to
promote more women, saying two women out of 24 top managers was
not enough.
To that end, he has set a bonus-relevant target for all
executive board members to increase the share of women in
management positions globally to 32 percent in the medium term,
from 29.5 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)