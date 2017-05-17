BERLIN May 17 Adidas has appointed
internal candidates as new managing directors for western Europe
and emerging markets as the German sportswear company overhauls
its management under its new chief executive.
Adidas said in a statement that Alain Pourcelot, a
51-year-old Frenchman who joined the firm in 2005, is taking
over with immediate effect as head of western Europe after Gil
Steyaert was promoted last week to the position of global
operations chief.
It also said Martin Shankland, a 45-year-old Australian who
joined Adidas in 1997 and heads its business in Russia, will
take over as head of emerging markets on Oct. 1 from Osman Ayaz,
who is retiring at the end of the year.
Both Pourcelot and Shankland will report to global sales
chief Roland Auschel.
Kasper Rorsted, who took over as CEO in October, said last
week his top team was now complete after the departure of two
managers who served for years under his predecessor and the
appointment of the first woman since 1993.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens)