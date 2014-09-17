* Shares up 4 pct
* Long-serving CEO under pressure
* Adidas in "open, constructive" dialogue with investors
* Adidas loses ground to Nike in western Europe
By Jörn Poltz
MUNICH, Sept 17 Shares in sportswear maker
Adidas jumped on Wednesday on a report that a group
of hedge funds is seeking to buy a stake to pressure management
to make sweeping changes, although one of the funds dismissed
this.
Germany's manager magazin said hedge funds including Knight
Vinke, Third Point and TCI were considering buying stake in the
world's second-largest sportswear company, driving a 4 percent
jump in its shares.
But Eric Knight, founder of activist fund Knight Vinke,
poured cold water on the report: "We don't have a shareholding
and it's not something we're following," Knight told Reuters.
Citing unnamed financial sources, the magazine said the
funds would seek radical changes at Adidas, including the
removal of Chief Executive Herbert Hainer and the possible spin
off of fitness brand Reebok and golf label TaylorMade.
An Adidas spokeswoman declined to comment on the magazine
report. But she also said: "We constantly conduct an open and
constructive dialogue with investors."
TCI and Third Point declined to comment.
Adidas has been losing market share in its home territory of
western Europe to larger U.S. rival Nike and has failed
to make serious inroads in North America despite buying golf
market leader TaylorMade in 1997 and Reebok in 2006.
The company issued its third profit warning in a year in
July, blaming a plunge in sales at its golf business and its
exposure to a weak Russian market.
Adidas shares, which have fallen by more than a third this
year, were up 4.1 percent by 1334 GMT, leading a 0.5 percent
rise in the German DAX index.
They had already risen earlier this week on a Wall Street
Journal report that unnamed investors had met with the company
to demand management changes, including the possible early
replacement of Hainer, CEO since 2001.
"The stock is trading with a management discount," Ingo
Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment which is the
ninth-biggest investor in Adidas with a 1.2 percent stake, told
Reuters.
Speich, who called unsuccessfully on shareholders in May to
refuse to grant the customary endorsement of management's
actions, said that Adidas' diminished market capitalisation of
12 billion euros ($15.6 billion) could make it easy for hedge
funds to build up an influential stake.
But Equinet analyst Ingbert Faust, rejected the possibility
that Hainer would be easily unseated.
"Of course some investors are unhappy for good reason," he
said. "I don't expect the dismissal of the executive board ...
Such reports are really worthless. The fact that they move the
share price shows that the stock is undervalued."
Hainer had his contract extended until 2017 earlier this
year to allow the company to work on a succession plan. He has
recently overhauled top management, appointing Roland Auschel
and Eric Liedtke as new heads of global sales and global brands.
(1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro)
