FUERTH, Germany May 8 German sportswear company
Adidas might take longer than expected to achieve
targets for 2015 due to a combination of weak European growth,
foreign exchange effects and executional mistakes, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"We will achieve most, if not all, of our 'Route 2015'
operational targets. However, it might take a little longer than
we originally anticipated," Herberg Hainer was due to tell the
Adidas annual general meeting according to a speech text.
Adidas, which reported disappointing first-quarter results
on Tuesday, had already warned in March that weakening emerging
market currencies, notably the Russian rouble, would hurt 2014
results and pose a risk to its 2015 targets.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing
by Thomas Atkins)