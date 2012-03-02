* Adidas receives cease-and-desist order in Japan
* Pressured retailers to stop discounts on EasyTone shoes
* Adidas says does not have to pay penalty
* Adidas shares down 0.5 pct
TOKYO/MUNICH, March 2 Adidas
said it would step up its compliance efforts in Japan after its
unit there received a warning from the Fair Trade Commission
saying it unlawfully pressured retailers to stop them from
offering discounts on Reebok EasyTone sneakers.
The German sporting goods company and its wholesalers
stopped shipments or threatened to halt deliveries of its
products to Japanese retailers who cut prices, the anti-trust
watchdog said in a statement on its website on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Adidas in Germany said the group was
taking the cease-and-desist order seriously.
"Compliance with the law is one of the key values for
Reebok," she said in a statement, adding Adidas would not have
to pay a penalty.
The world's second-largest sporting goods maker after Nike
Inc was raided by the regulator last April allegedly
over its pricing tactics for the muscle-toning EasyTone
sneakers, which Adidas began selling in Japan in 2009.
Adidas shares were down 0.5 percent at 59.75 euros at 0827
GMT, against a flat wider blue-chip index.