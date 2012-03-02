TOKYO, March 2 Adidas AG's Japanese unit received a cease-and-desist order from the Fair Trade Commission on Friday saying it unlawfully pressured retailers to stop them from offering discounts on Reebok EasyTone sneakers.

The German sporting goods company and its wholesalers stopped shipments or threatened to halt deliveries of its products to Japanese retailers who cut prices, the anti-trust watchdog said in a statement on its website.

Adidas is examining the details of the order and considering how it will respond, a Tokyo-based spokeswoman said.

The world's second-largest sporting goods maker after Nike Inc was raided by the regulator last April allegedly over its pricing tactics for the muscle-toning EasyTone sneakers, which Adidas began selling in Japan in 2009.