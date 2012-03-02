TOKYO, March 2 Adidas AG's
Japanese unit received a cease-and-desist order from the Fair
Trade Commission on Friday saying it unlawfully pressured
retailers to stop them from offering discounts on Reebok
EasyTone sneakers.
The German sporting goods company and its wholesalers
stopped shipments or threatened to halt deliveries of its
products to Japanese retailers who cut prices, the anti-trust
watchdog said in a statement on its website.
Adidas is examining the details of the order and considering
how it will respond, a Tokyo-based spokeswoman said.
The world's second-largest sporting goods maker after Nike
Inc was raided by the regulator last April allegedly
over its pricing tactics for the muscle-toning EasyTone
sneakers, which Adidas began selling in Japan in 2009.