FRANKFURT Dec 29 Adidas is not
facing pressure from activist shareholders to offload more
assets, like fitness brand Reebok, the German sporting goods
group's finance chief told the Financial Times.
"I've never had a conversation where anyone has given me any
pressure about anything," the FT quoted Robin Stalker as saying
in an interview published on Tuesday.
A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier
this month that Egyptian tycoon Nassef Sawiris had formed a
partnership with U.S. investor Mason Hawkins and his colleagues
at Southeastern Asset Management to drive change at companies
they invest in, with Adidas at the top of the list.
In addition, Belgium's richest man Albert Frere acquired a 3
percent stake in Adidas earlier this year.
Stalker told the FT he had had "good discussions" with
Southeastern Asset Management and Frere's GBL holding company,
but had not yet spoken to Sawiris.
"What has been of interest to everybody is that we have said
we are prepared to look at our portfolio. We've done a very good
review of that," Stalker said.
Adidas said in August it was considering the possible sale
of its golf brands, as demanded by some investors, but Hainer
has rejected selling Reebok, saying the long-struggling business
bought in 2005 is now on the mend.
According to the FT, Adidas is to decide in the first
quarter of 2016. whether to sell golf brand TaylorMade.
Sawiris is independently invested in Adidas via NNS Holding,
which owned 1.74 percent of the shares as of Oct. 30, according
to Thomson Reuters data, and around 6 percent of voting rights
via a number of options. Southeastern has publicly filed as
holding over 3 percent of the company.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)