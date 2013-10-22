FRANKFURT Oct 22 Sporting goods group maker
Adidas is shaking up its management structures in
North America and western Europe as it seeks to boost growth in
these regions.
Adidas, the world's second largest sporting apparel firm,
has been losing ground to bigger rival Nike in North
America and Europe this year.
While Nike's sales in North America and western Europe rose
9 and 8 percent in its fiscal first quarter, Adidas reported
falls of 11 percent in western Europe and 2 percent in north
America at constant currencies in its second quarter.
The Germany-based group also warned on profit last month due
to adverse currency effects, a poor golf season and distribution
problems in Russia.
Adidas said it was bringing management for its Adidas and
Reebok brands in North America together. The new Adidas Group
North America will be run by Patrik Nilsson, currently head of
Adidas North America, while his counterpart at Reebok, Uli
Becker, will leave.
"This new set-up will make our group stronger and grow our
business faster in the U.S.," Adidas Chief Executive Herbert
Hainer said in a statement on Tuesday.
In Europe, Adidas is bringing its country-by-country
structures together under one - Western Europe. A spokeswoman
said the move reflects the set-up of many of its retail
partners, which are not present in just one country, but across
regions.
"Consumer behaviour is changing fast in Europe: country
borders are becoming less relevant for our consumers and
customers," Hainer said.
Gil Steyaert, currently managing director of the North
region for Adidas group, will head the new Western Europe
structure.
Shares in Adidas were up 1.2 percent at 0744 GMT,
outperforming a flat German blue-chip index.