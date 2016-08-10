* New German, US factories to make a million shoes a year
* Plants to supplement, not replace Asia manufacturing
* Nike also plans to produce more in US market
LONDON, Aug 10 Adidas will open a new
factory near Atlanta in 2017 largely operated by robots, part
of a drive to shift production closer to customers and counter
rising wages in Asia and lengthy shipping times.
The sportswear company has already started work at a similar
factory in the southern German town of Ansbach. The two
factories are each expected to produce half a million shoes for
running and other categories in the medium term.
Founded by German cobbler Adi Dassler in 1949, Adidas had
closed all but one of its 10 shoe factories in Germany by 1993
as it shifted most production from Europe to lower-cost Asia,
particularly China and Vietnam.
But advances in robotics and automation means that Adidas
can now bring production back closer to customers to meet
demands for faster delivery of new styles.
"This allows us to make product for the consumer, with the
consumer, where the consumer lives, in real time," brand
director Eric Liedtke said, adding the factory would allow
Adidas to customise more products for individuals.
Rival Nike, which has faced criticism for using
Asian sweat shops to produce its footwear, promised last year to
create 10,000 jobs in the United States in the next decade by
producing more in its home market. Nike has also worked to
improve conditions overseas.
Adidas has said the new plants would supplement rather than
replace production in Asia, noting that Adidas currently makes
about 300 million pairs of shoes a year and already needs to add
two factories a year to keep up with current rates of growth.
The new U.S. factory will create around 160 jobs and is
being operated by Oechsler Motion GmbH. Adidas is also working
with German engineering group Manz to develop new
automated production technology.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jane Merriman)