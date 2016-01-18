FRANKFURT Jan 18 Adidas named Henkel
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted as its new CEO,
replacing Herbert Hainer, who has headed the sportswear maker
since 2001 and is the longest-serving boss of a German
blue-chip.
Rorsted will join the Adidas management board on Aug. 1 and
take the helm on Oct. 1, the company said in a statement on
Monday. Henkel said earlier that Rorsted would leave at the end
of April at his own request.
Hainer's contract runs until March 2017, but he has come
under fire as Adidas has lost market share to Nike,
prompting the board last February to say it had launched a
search for a successor.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Emma Thomasson; Editing by
Harro ten Wolde)