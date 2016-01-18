* CEO Kasper Rorsted to leave Henkel at end-April
* To be replaced by board member Hans Van Bylen
* Rorsted to replace Hainer at Adidas in October
* Adidas shares soar, Henkel sags
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Jan 18 Adidas has named
Henkel's Kasper Rorsted as its new chief executive,
boosting its shares as investors expressed hopes that the Dane
has the credentials to boost profits at the German sportswear
firm.
Rorsted, 53, will leave Henkel in April after eight years at
the consumer goods firm and take charge of Adidas on Oct. 1,
succeeding Herbert Hainer, 61, who has headed the firm for 15
years as the longest-serving boss of a leading German company.
Hainer had come under fire as Adidas has lost market share
to Nike, particularly in the key U.S. market, and
suffered from falling golf sales and its exposure to Russia,
prompting the board to launch a search for a successor.
Adidas shares were up 5.8 percent by 1400 GMT, while Henkel
was down 4.5 percent.
"The share price reaction speaks for itself," said Ingo
Speich, a fund manager at Union Investment, which owns a 0.7
percent stake in Adidas.
"We welcome the appointment of Mr Rorsted to replace Mr
Hainer and hope it means an end to the long dry spell in the
profitability of Adidas," added Speich, who has long been
critical of the Adidas CEO.
Adidas sales have more than doubled under Hainer but they
have failed to match Nike, which forecasts revenue will rise
another 63 percent to $50 billion by 2020, compared to the
Adidas target of 22 billion euros ($24 billion).
Hainer has also struggled to improve profitability, with the
Adidas operating margin of 6.6 percent in 2014 still half that
of Nike. In contrast, Henkel's adjusted operating margin rose to
almost 16 percent in 2014 from 10 percent in 2008.
SUMMER HANDOVER
Hainer had cultivated potential internal successors,
including brand chief Eric Liedtke, but several investors wanted
an outsider who might be more likely to take tough decisions and
potentially sell more non-core businesses.
Hainer has said he is considering selling the struggling
Taylor Made golf business, but has repeatedly rejected calls
from some investors to sell the Reebok fitness brand he bought
in 2006, saying the business was now growing fast.
Reuters reported last year that Egyptian tycoon Nassef
Sawiris has formed a partnership with U.S. investor Mason
Hawkins and his Southeastern Asset Management to drive boardroom
change at companies including Adidas. Southeastern declined to
comment on Rorsted's appointment.
Adidas said Rorsted would join the executive board on Aug. 1
and have a two-month transition period with Hainer during a busy
period for the sporting goods industry, just after the European
soccer championships and just before the Olympics in Rio.
Since Rorsted took over at Henkel in 2008, shares in the
maker of Schwarzkopf hair care products and Loctite glue have
more than tripled, while its annual sales have grown by more
than a third to around 18 billion euros estimated for 2015.
Rorsted has a reputation as a dynamic manager with a
relentless focus on improving profitability, but, like Hainer at
Adidas, faced challenges in the United States, the company's
biggest market, where competition from the likes of Procter &
Gamble and Unilever is fierce.
In response, Rorsted, who says he spends 200 days of the
year travelling, has overhauled management in the U.S. market,
where Henkel has also launched products popular in Europe -
Persil laundry detergent and Schwarzkopf shampoo.
Rorsted was widely seen as seeking a new challenge after
Henkel last year lost out to to Coty Inc in a bid to
buy hair care firm Wella from Procter & Gamble.
Rorsted, who is known as a keen skier and fan of soccer club
Bayern Munich, is married with four children and his family
already live in Munich, meaning he will have less far to commute
to his new job in the northern Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach.
He serves on the boards of German media company Bertelsmann,
Denmark's Danfoss and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev and,
before Henkel, he worked for Hewlett Packard, Compaq and Oracle,
living in Germany since 1991.
Hans Van Bylen, a Belgian who has worked at Henkel since
1984 and who has headed the beauty care business since 2005,
will take over as Henkel CEO on May 1, the company said, adding
it would name a successor for Van Bylen in due course.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
