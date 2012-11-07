FRANKFURT Nov 7 Sports apparel maker Adidas
said a German court has thrown out an injunction
brought by rival Nike over its new Primeknit sneaker
leaving it free to resume production and sales of the shoe.
Nike was awarded a temporary injunction just over two months
ago, after claiming that the shoe infringed the patent of its
Flyknit sneaker that was launched in February.
But Adidas said it had never been given a chance to present
its own case, and the court last month agreed, saying it was
likely it would set the injunction aside.
"Adidas vigorously denies it has infringed the patent, and
has filed for cancellation of the ( Nike) p atent, with documents
showing that the technology has been known since the 1940s," the
Germany-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The uppers of the green Flyknit shoe and the red and white
Primeknit shoe are both made from one piece of fused yarn, with
both shoes looking as though they have been knitted. Sneaker
uppers are usually made of several pieces stitched and glued
together.
Adidas launched its shoe at the London Olympics in July with
a limited run of 2,012 pairs costing 220 pounds ($350) apiece.
It has said it wants to use the technology for other categories
of sneaker.
Nike said the decision was just one step in the legal
process.
"We will continue to aggressively protect our intellectual
property rights," a spokesman in Germany said, adding that it
had the option to appeal the decision.