* Robots to cut labour costs by 18 pct by 2025 - BCG
* Adidas targets prototype in-store production by 2016
* Nike promises to create 10,000 jobs for US production
* "Knitted" shoes need half the labour, 80 pct fewer parts
* Footwear industry employs millions in China, Vietnam,
Brazil
By Emma Thomasson
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, June 10 German cobbler
Adi Dassler revolutionised running when he started hammering
spikes into track shoes almost a century ago. Today most of the
258 million pairs of shoes produced each year by his firm Adidas
are made in low-cost Asia.
That could soon change as cheaper, faster and more flexible
robots mean manufacturing - including producing fiddly footwear
- could be brought closer to consumers in high-wage countries
like Germany, speeding up delivery and slashing freight costs in
what some call a fourth industrial revolution.
Adidas is working with the German government, academics and
robotics firms on new technologies it hopes will trigger a
significant a shift in the footwear industry as the move led by
its arch rival Nike to produce in Asia decades ago.
The project is part of a broader drive by Adidas to catch up
with Nike, which has extended its lead as the world's biggest
sportswear firm in recent years with innovative products such as
its "Flyknit" shoes made out of machine-knitted fibre.
"We will bring production back to where the main markets
are," Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in March. "We
will be the leader and the first mover there."
Adidas hopes to be able to produce a custom-made running
shoe from scratch in a store in Berlin by next year, using a
stitching machine and a foamer to make the sole.
Nike, which has long faced criticism for using Asian sweat
shops to produce its pricey footwear, is also investing heavily
in new manufacturing methods. But it has not yet put a date on
when it expects that to result in more U.S.-based production.
JOBS AT RISK
Key to moving footwear manufacturing closer to Western
markets are technologies which cut the need for workers to
piece together shoes. A machine can now "knit" an upper like a
sock, robots can already complete more of the final assembly of
the shoe, while 3-D printing could soon allow the production of
a customised sole.
That could threaten millions of jobs in the footwear
industry in countries like China, Brazil and Vietnam, but
potentially create new positions elsewhere, albeit for more
highly skilled labourers working alongside robots.
Robots, now used mainly in auto production, could soon cut
labour costs by 18 percent or more by 2025 in other sectors, the
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) predicts.
The new technology is being closely guarded: photographers
were not invited to an investor presentation at the Adidas
innovation centre, where it demonstrated a robot that could
stick its trademark three stripes to a running shoe.
Nike, for its part, tried to stop Adidas producing a knitted
shoe that it said violated patents for the "Flyknit" technology
it launched in 2012. However, a German court ultimately allowed
Adidas to resume production of its "Primeknit" shoes.
Nike says it can make "Flyknit" shoes with half the labour
input of a typical "cut-and-sew" shoe as it has 80 percent fewer
components, also resulting in 70 percent less waste as it no
longer needs to cut pieces from a pattern and discard the rest.
Nike co-founder Philip Knight shook up the sporting goods
industry that Adidas has dominated until the 1970s after putting
into practice his thesis paper arguing that sneakers from
lower-cost Japan could compete with pricier German-made
versions.
Today, Asia produces 87 percent of all footwear, with China
by far the biggest manufacturer, followed by India, Brazil and
Vietnam, according to APICCAPS, the association of Portuguese
footwear manufacturers that compiles global industry figures.
INCREASING SPEED TO BOOST MARGINS
Nike and Adidas each rely on more than 1 million workers in
contract factories worldwide to make their shoes.
While the need for speed is one motivating factor, rising
wage costs, particularly in China, are also driving the shift.
"That element is going up dramatically," said Glenn Bennett,
head of global operations for Adidas who leads the project aimed
at getting products to shoppers faster than the six weeks needed
for shipments to arrive from Asia.
Adidas is working with companies like automotive supplier
Johnson Controls, robotics experts Manz and
knitting machine maker Stoll on new processes as it targets
prototype in-store manufacturing by next year.
Adidas says more local manufacturing should leave it with
less surplus stock it has to discount, helping to lift its
operating margin above 10 percent from 6.6 percent in 2014,
still behind the 13 percent Nike recorded last year.
Nike, which saw sales in North America dampened earlier this
year by delays to deliveries from Asia due to labour disruption
at ports on the U.S. West Coast, is unlikely to allow its German
rival to get much of a headstart on localised production.
During a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Nike
headquarters last month, the firm promised to create 10,000 jobs
in the United States in the next decade by producing more in its
home market if a trade deal with Asian countries is approved.
"We are putting a lot of money and a lot of resources
against how our supply chain evolves to increase speed and make
sure we deliver to consumers as quickly and innovatively as we
can," Trevor Edwards, Nike brand president, said in March.
Beyond knitting and 3-D printing, other innovations helping
to speed up production include bonding and gluing technologies
to fuse together fabrics as well as waterless dyeing which
allows pigments to penetrate textiles more quickly.
Yves-Simon Gloy, an expert from the Institute for Textile
Technology at Aachen University who is collaborating with Adidas
and sees the dawning of a fourth industrial revolution due to
the emergence of "cyber physical systems", machines equipped
with sensors, cameras and motors that can be adjusted using the
Internet in real time.
But Bennett and Gloy do not expect these smart machines to
completely usurp human workers.
"The breakthrough will probably happen in finishing the
product close to the consumer," said Bennett. "Not moving the
whole of the operation".
(Editing by Anna Willard)