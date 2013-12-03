FRANKFURT Dec 3 German sporting goods maker Adidas confirmed its 2015 targets for sales of 17 billion euros ($23 billion) and an operating profit margin of 11 percent.

The medium-term targets of the world's second largest sportswear maker behind Nike had come under scrutiny in recent weeks after it warned on 2013 profit in September.

"We will again accelerate our growth and focus on profitability to achieve our targets," Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said on Tuesday at an investor day in Germany.

Adidas also gave a first outlook for 2014, predicting sales up by a high single-digit percentage in currency-neutral terms and an 1 percentage point rise in its operating margin when compared to 2013.