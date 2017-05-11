* CEO launched Reebok turnaround plan in November
* Shareholders' patience with losses wearing thin
* Reebok rebounds in Q1 but cautious for full year
* Interested parties for CCM ice hockey unit
(Adds details, quotes)
BERLIN, May 11 The head of German sportswear
company Adidas rejected calls from some shareholders
on Thursday to sell the loss-making Reebok brand, saying he was
confident that a restructuring plan would restore it to
profitability.
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted made the comments at the
Adidas annual meeting after two shareholders asked how much more
time the company would give the struggling brand.
Rorsted was installed to replace long-serving former boss
Herbert Hainer - who bought in Reebok in 2005 - after activist
shareholders took stakes in Adidas, and after several investors
called on the company to sell more non-core businesses.
"We are not going to sell Reebok because we are still very
confident of the strategic position of the brand," Rorsted told
the meeting. "We are convinced the measures we are taking are
going to be successful."
Rorsted, who took over as CEO in October, announced plans in
November to overhaul Reebok, making it independent of the core
Adidas brand, moving 650 staff to a new location in Boston,
cutting 150 jobs and accelerating store closures.
Adidas reported a rebound at Reebok in the first quarter
with a 13 percent increase in sales, but said it did not expect
it to keep up that pace for the full year as the period had been
helped by early product launches and new stores.
"I would ask myself whether it is high time to sell Reebok,"
Ines Straubinger, vice president of Germany's DSW
association for private investors, told the Adidas AGM on
Thursday.
Gerhard Jaeger, spokesman for the SdK investor association,
noted that Reebok sales continued to fall in the U.S. market in
the first quarter. "Mr Rorsted, how much patience do you still
have with Reebok?" he asked.
Rorsted admitted that Reebok was still not profitable but
said he was sure restructuring measures would turn it around,
adding his plan was for three to four years.
On Wednesday, Adidas announced the sale of its golf
equipment business to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners
for $425 million.
Rorsted said on Thursday there are also several interested
parties for Adidas' ice hockey brand CCM, although the process
was still in its initial stages.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze/Keith
Weir)