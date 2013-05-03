FRANKFURT May 3 Adidas expects to
reach the upper end of its profit margin guidance in 2013, after
a strong first quarter in which new products sold through its
own stores helped boost profits, its chief executive said on
Friday.
"Given the health of our inventories in the market and the
continued desirability of our brands, we now expect to achieve
the upper end of our gross margin guidance of 48.0 percent to
48.5 percent," Herbert Hainer said in a speech to journalists
after the group reported first-quarter results.
He said while Reebok sales had declined modestly in the
quarter, the brand's profit margin had improved by 1.5
percentage points.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)