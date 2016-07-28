FRANKFURT, July 28 German sporting goods group
Adidas raised its 2016 guidance for a fourth time
this year after reporting a 21 percent jump in second-quarter
sales.
The group said on Thursday it now expected its 2016
currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens,
compared with previous guidance for a 15 percent increase.
It now also sees net profit from continuing operations
rising at a rate of between 35 and 39 percent, up from a
previous forecast for 25 percent growth.
Among other, Adidas is benefiting from a positive impact
from the termination of a contract with soccer club Chelsea,
which helped double its second quarter profit to 291 million
euros ($322.69 million).
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
