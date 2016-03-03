HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, March 3 German
sportswear company Adidas expects sales and net
profit to keep rising fast in 2016, helped by aggressive
marketing and big events like the European soccer championships.
Adidas, which had already given an upbeat outlook when it
published preliminary 2015 results last month, said it expected
currency neutral sales and net income to both increase between
10 and 12 percent this year.
The firm, where Henkel's Kasper Rorsted will
take over as chief executive in October, said its optimism was
supported by rising consumer spending, a pipeline of innovative
products, increased marketing and upcoming sporting events.
Adidas reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 44 million
euros ($47.79 million) on sales up 15 percent to 4.167 billion
euros, compared to average analyst forecasts of a loss of 39
million on sales of 4.151 billion.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
