BERLIN, March 7 Adidas, the world's
second largest sports apparel firm, reported an unexpected loss
in the fourth quarter, with results hit by writedowns linked to
the weak performance of Reebok.
The group, which competes with Nike and Puma
in the highly competitive market for soccer gear and
running shoes, said Thursday it made a fourth quarter operating
loss of 239 million euros, compared with analyst expectations
for profit of 28.6 million.
It took a goodwill impairment of 265 million euros at the
pre-tax level to reflect lower growth assumptions for Reebok.
Lsat year Adidas cut its 2015 sales target for Reebok by a
third.