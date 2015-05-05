BERLIN May 5 German sportswear company Adidas
posted better-than-expected first quarter sales
growth on Tuesday, helped by a strong rise in its running and
fashion units as well as a recovery of its struggling North
America business.
Adidas said sales rose 17 percent to 4.083 billion euros
($4.54 billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 3.913
billion.
Attributable net profit rose 8 percent to 221 million euros,
below forecasts for 232 million but including a goodwill
impairment of 18 million euros due to a change in
reporting.
Adidas reiterated it expects 2015 sales to rise by a medium
single-digit percentage rate on a currency neutral basis, after
a 6 percent increase in 2014, while net profit from continuing
operations should climb 7-10 percent.
($1 = 0.8985 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)