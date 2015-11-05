BERLIN Nov 5 German sportswear company Adidas
raised its outlook for full-year sales and profits on
Thursday after it reported better-than-expected results for the
third quarter as its golf business recovered from a recent
slump.
Adidas said it expects currency-neutral sales to increase at
a high-single-digit rate, compared to a previous forecast for a
mid single-digit rate, while net income from continuing
operations excluding goodwill impairment should increase at
around 10 percent, from a previous 7-10 percent target.
Sales rose 18 percent to 4.758 billion euros ($5.17
billion), or 13 percent excluding the impact of currencies,
beating an average of analysts' forecast for 4.5 billion euros
and accelerating from a 5 percent rise in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)