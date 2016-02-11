Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
BERLIN Feb 11 German sportswear company Adidas expects sales and operating profit to rise faster than it previously forecast in 2016 after it beat its sales and earnings targets for last year as a big hike in marketing paid off.
Adidas said it now expected currency-neutral sales and operating profit to both grow at a double-digit rate in 2016 after predicting in November that they should rise at a high single-digit rate.
Due to an expected rise in sourcing costs from Asia from the stronger U.S. dollar and increasing wages, it reiterated it expects to keep its operating margin at least stable in 2016.
Adidas, which is due to publish full results on March 3, said unaudited figures showed 2015 sales rose a currency-neutral 10 percent to 16.9 billion euros ($19.1 billion), while net income from continuing operations rose 12 percent to 720 million.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.