BERLIN Nov 3 German sportswear group Adidas reported another strong performance in the third quarter but said it would take one-off costs due to measures to strengthen its growth foundation and restructure its Reebok brand.

Third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent to 387 million euros ($430.15 million) on sales up 14 percent to 5.4 billion euros, compared with average analyst forecasts for 377 million and 5.4 billion respectively.

Adidas reiterated a forecast it raised in July for 2016 currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens and for net profit from continuing operations to rise at a rate of between 35 and 39 percent.

However, it said it will take unspecified one-time costs in the second half due to measures aimed at strengthening future growth, as well as around 30 million euros due to restructuring measures at its fitness brand Reebok.

