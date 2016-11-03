BERLIN Nov 3 German sportswear group Adidas
reported another strong performance in the third
quarter but said it would take one-off costs due to measures to
strengthen its growth foundation and restructure its Reebok
brand.
Third-quarter net profit rose 15 percent to 387 million
euros ($430.15 million) on sales up 14 percent to 5.4 billion
euros, compared with average analyst forecasts for 377 million
and 5.4 billion respectively.
Adidas reiterated a forecast it raised in July for 2016
currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens and
for net profit from continuing operations to rise at a rate of
between 35 and 39 percent.
However, it said it will take unspecified one-time costs in
the second half due to measures aimed at strengthening future
growth, as well as around 30 million euros due to restructuring
measures at its fitness brand Reebok.
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)