* Q2 sales 3.517 bln eur vs poll avg 3.496 bln
* Q2 opg profit 256 mln vs poll avg 243 mln
* Now sees 2012 EPS 3.68-3.75 euros, top end of range
* Shares indicated up 1.8 pct
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Sports apparel maker Adidas
predicted 2012 earnings at the top end of its target
thanks to a summer of sports, even as sales at its Reebok brand
slumped 26 percent in the second-quarter on problems in India
and the loss of the NFL contract.
Germany-based Adidas said on Thursay its performance was
being helped by its sponsorship of the London 2012 Olympics and
the Euro 2012 soccer tournament this summer, which have given
its three-stripe brand a visible presence on television screens
all over the world for most of the summer.
Local rival Puma warned on profit last month as
shoppers in Europe, its biggest market, held back on spending,
while market leader Nike missed quarterly estimates and
said orders for future delivery were slowing.
"Our clear victory in the summer of football, our increased
operating margin and our excellent inventory management show we
have the right formula to preserve and sustain our positive
earnings," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said in a statement.
Adidas said it now expected earnings per share in 2012 of
between 3.68 euros and 3.75 euros ($4.53-$4.61), compared with a
previous target for between 3.58 euros and 3.75 euros. It kept a
forecast for overall sales to grow by almost 10 percent.
In the second quarter, sales growth in China slowed to 13
percent from the 26 percent reported in the first quarter.
The group did not provide any further details on the
situation at Reebok India, where Adidas said in April it had
uncovered "commercial irregularities" that would result in
reorganisation costs of up to 70 million euros.
The group reported second quarter sales up 7 percent at
constant currency rates to 3.517 billion euros and operating
profit of 256 million, slightly above analysts' forecasts for
sales of 3.496 billion and operating profit of 243 million
euros.