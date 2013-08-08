BRIEF-Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires gives outlook for 2017
* Sees 2017 turnover of between 330 million euros ($356.07 million) and 340 million euros
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German sports apparel company Adidas confirmed its goal to reach 17 billion euros ($22.6 billion) in sales for 2015, even though it has more work to do after trimming its guidance for this year.
"We definitely stick to the 17 billion," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told reporters on Thursday, acknowledging that it means the group will have find 2 billion euros in sales growth over the next two years. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Sees 2017 turnover of between 330 million euros ($356.07 million) and 340 million euros
* Says approved issue of secured/unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto 1.50 billion rupees
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.