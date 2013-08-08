FRANKFURT Aug 8 German sports apparel company Adidas confirmed its goal to reach 17 billion euros ($22.6 billion) in sales for 2015, even though it has more work to do after trimming its guidance for this year.

"We definitely stick to the 17 billion," Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told reporters on Thursday, acknowledging that it means the group will have find 2 billion euros in sales growth over the next two years. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)