* 2015 sales, profit targets increased, repeat seen in 2016
* Marketing spending to rise further in Q4
* Shares up 5 percent
* Adidas brand sales in North America grow fastest since
2011
* Golf business already attracts potential bidders
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 5 German sportswear company Adidas
, trying to muscle into Nike's home territory,
plans to increase spending on marketing again after high-profile
sponsorship deals and celebrity partnerships helped rekindle
U.S. sales.
Adidas said it would seek to build on its momentum by
lifting promotional spending further in the run-up to Christmas.
The firm had said it would spend 13-14 percent of sales on
marketing this year, compared with 10-11 percent for most
rivals.
The world's second-biggest sportswear firm has scored with
"Yeezy" sneakers designed by Kanye West and soccer kit for
Manchester United and Italian champions Juventus
launched this summer after it displaced Nike as new suppliers to
both teams.
After slipping last year into third place in the U.S. market
behind Nike and fast-growing Under Armour, Adidas has
made a big push in North American sports, agreeing a partnership
with the National Hockey League (NHL) and sponsorship deals with
top NHL and National Football League (NFL) players.
Adidas will seek to capitalise on those deals as well as
launching a major basketball campaign, Chief Executive Herbert
Hainer told a conference call for journalists. Its campaign for
the 2016 European soccer championship will start next week when
it launches the new German national team jersey.
Third-quarter sales of 4.76 billion euros ($5.17 billion)
were up 18 percent, or 13 percent excluding the impact of
currencies, beating an average analyst forecast for 4.5 billion
euros and accelerating from 5 percent the previous quarter.
Attributable net income rose 10 percent to 311 million
euros, ahead of consensus forecasts for 306 million.
Adidas shares, up 49 percent this year, jumped 5 percent by
0957 GMT, making them the biggest gainer in a 0.3 percent firmer
German blue-chip index.
"Brand Adidas has seen a turnaround with new initiatives and
products. It is back to gain market share even in the United
States," said Kelper Cheuvreux analyst Jurgen Kolb.
BRIGHTER OUTLOOK
Adidas said currency-neutral sales in North America rose 6
percent, after a flat first half, driven by double-digit sales
growth for the core Adidas brand, the fastest pace since 2011.
Adidas raised its full-year outlook for sales and profits
and said it should be able to repeat the performance next year,
forecasting that currency-neutral sales and operating profit
should both rise at a high-single-digit rate.
"We are winning big time. Both Adidas and Reebok are
enjoying great momentum across the globe," Hainer said,
referring to the company's other main brand.
However, higher marketing spending and currency effects look
set to keep a lid on the operating margin, which Adidas said
should stay flat in 2016 after a forecast 6.5-7 percent in 2015,
far from the 13.6 percent Nike recorded for the year to end-May.
Hainer said a strategic review of the company's TaylorMade
golf business should be completed in the first quarter of 2016,
adding that it has already attracted potential bidders.
In the meantime, Adidas will keep working to restructure the
unit, suffering from sport's declining popularity, and would cut
its global staff by 14 percent by the end of the year, which
would incur a small hit to group profits in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
