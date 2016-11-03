* Reebok to operate independently in North America
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 3 The new boss of Adidas
announced plans on Thursday to overhaul its struggling Reebok
fitness brand and keep up the focus on reviving the main Adidas
business in North America as he dampened expectations for 2017.
Adidas shares fell 5.9 percent as momentum eased in the
third quarter and Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said growth
would slow next year. The shares had risen two thirds this year
after the company raised its 2016 outlook four times to trade at
a big premium to U.S. rival Nike.
"For the first time in many quarters Adidas reported
quarterly numbers that did not beat market expectations. This
could cause some short term profit taking," said DZ Bank analyst
Herbert Sturm, who rates the stock "hold".
Rorsted, who took over last month, told journalists he does
not expect Adidas to reproduce the same revenue and profit
growth next year after soaring demand for Superstar sneakers and
Ultra Boost running shoes put it on course for a record 2016.
Adidas will take one-time costs to boost future growth,
including spending on its biggest store yet on New York's Fifth
Avenue that opens on Dec. 1 and the launch of a new shoe
designed by Houston Rockets basketball player James Harden.
Reshaping Reebok will cost around 30 million euros ($33
million) and Adidas also warned that the likely sale of its golf
business at a loss could hit fourth-quarter earnings.
Rorsted, who joined from consumer goods company Henkel
, said his initial priorities were to continue the
firm's turnaround in North America and to strengthen online
capabilities. He will give more details on strategy with
full-year results on March 8 and at an investor day on March 14.
GETTING REEBOK INTO SHAPE
His first major decision was to redefine how the group is
organised in the key U.S. market, making Reebok independent of
the core Adidas brand, moving 650 staff to a new location in
Boston, cutting 150 jobs and accelerating store closures.
Rorsted, who revamped Henkel's underperforming U.S. business
in recent years, noted that Reebok's growth and profitability
were still well below the group's average: "It is now time to
get back to the gym and redouble our efforts on Reebok."
Some investors have suggested that Rorsted should consider
selling Reebok, which former boss Herbert Hainer bought in 2005
as Adidas tried to catch up with market leader Nike.
Rorsted declined to speculate on the future of Reebok --
which accounts for about 10 percent of group sales -- beyond the
restructuring, but said every part of the company had to
contribute to its success.
He said that the new structure - with North America
President Mark King no longer responsible for Reebok - should
help the main Adidas brand focus on extending its recent U.S.
revival.
Third-quarter sales rose a currency-neutral 20 percent in
North America, though that was down from the 26 percent growth
seen in the second quarter. Both Nike and Under Armour Inc
have reported slowing sales in the region.
Adidas doubled its share of the U.S. athletic footwear
market to 9 percent in the third quarter compared to a year ago,
according to market research firm NPD, while Nike slipped
slightly but was still far ahead on 52 percent.
Reaching 15 percent is a realistic next goal for Adidas,
finance chief Robin Stalker told a call for analysts.
Net profit rose 15 percent to 387 million euros on sales up
14 percent to 5.4 billion euros.
Adidas reiterated a forecast it raised in July for 2016
currency-adjusted sales to grow at a rate in the high teens,
while Rorsted said he expected underlying net income to be at
the upper end of guidance for 975 million to 1 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
