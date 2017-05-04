* First-quarter net profit, sales beat analyst consensus
* Sales up 31 pct in North America, up 30 pct in China
* 2017 forecast confirmed despite missing Russia target
* Reebok sales rebound but unlikely to keep up pace
* Shares up 2 pct, top DAX gainer
(Adds details from CEO conference call)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 4 Shares in Adidas rose
to a record high on Thursday after the German sportswear firm
reported a bigger than expected increase in first-quarter sales
and profits, outpacing rival Nike in North America and
China and growing fast online.
After losing ground to its U.S. rival for years, Adidas
launched a big marketing drive in the United States to challenge
Nike on its home turf, prompting consumers to snap up its Boost
running shoes and retro styles such as Superstars.
Quarterly net profit rose 30 percent to 455 million euros
($496 million) on sales up 19 percent to 5.67 billion euros,
beating average analyst forecasts.
Adidas shares, which have already risen two-thirds over the
last year to trade at a big premium to Nike, were up 1.5 percent
at 184.95 euros at 0952 GMT after hitting a record high of
188.95 earlier on Thursday.
Adidas, led since last October by Chief Executive Kaspar
Rorsted, confirmed its 2017 forecast for sales growth of between
11 percent and 13 percent after accounting for currency
fluctuations and net income to rise by as much as a fifth.
"This implicitly suggests a slowdown in the earnings
momentum in the coming quarters compared to the first quarter,"
said DZ Bank Herbert Sturm as he cut his recommendation on the
Adidas stock to "hold" from "buy".
Asked why he was not lifting the 2017 forecast after the
strong quarter, Rorsted said Adidas had to make up for a one-off
gain in 2016 from the early termination of a sponsorship deal
with British soccer club Chelsea. He said the first-quarter had
been helped by a shift in marketing spending to later in 2017.
He said Adidas was unlikely to meet a 2017 target for sales
in Russia to rise 10 percent after a 10 percent fall in the
first quarter, although he said that should not affect overall
targets as Russia accounts for only 3 percent of group sales.
In its biggest markets, North America and China, Adidas
sales rose 31 percent and 30 percent respectively, far ahead of
the growth rates Nike reported for the quarter ended Feb.
28.
Like German rival Puma, Adidas has been benefiting
from a shift towards retro styles and away from basketball shoes
which has hurt Nike as well as Under Armour.
Adidas said quarterly growth was particularly strong in
e-commerce, with revenues up 53 percent. Adidas announced a big
push online in March, doubling its e-commerce sales target for
2020 to 4 billion euros from the 1 billion achieved in 2016.
Adidas also reported a rebound at its struggling Reebok
brand, with a 13 percent increase in sales, driven by the
training category and retro styles.
However, Rorsted said he did not expect it to keep up that
pace for the full year as the first quarter had been helped by
early product launches and the opening of new stores.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)