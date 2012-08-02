FRANKFURT Aug 2 German sports apparel maker
Adidas said earnings would come in at the top end of
a previously predicted range for 2012 as it rides high on its
sponsorship of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament and the London
Olympics.
The world's second largest sportswear maker behind Nike
said on Thursday it now expected earnings per share in
2012 of between 3.68 euros and 3.75 euros ($4.53-$4.61),
compared with a previous target for between 3.58 euros and 3.75
euros.
It reported second quarter sales of 3.517 billion euros and
operating profit of 256 million, slightly above analysts'
forecasts for operating profit of 243 million euros and sales of
3.496 billion, according to a Reuters poll.