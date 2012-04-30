BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
FRANKFURT, April 30 Germany's Adidas raised its outlook for 2012 even as it announced charges related to "commercial irregularities" in India, it said on Monday.
The group said its first-quarter results came in at sales of 3.8 billion euros ($5.0 billion) and operating profit of 409 million, above market expectations.
It said it now expects sales to rise in 2012 by nearly 10 percent, up from a previous forecast of 5-9 percent, while net earnings would grow by between 12 and 17 percent, compared to previous guidance of 10-15 percent.
Adidas will release its full first-quarter report on Thursday.
Last week, smaller rival Puma said its first quarter results had been hurt by caution among shoppers in Europe. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year