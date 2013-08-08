FRANKFURT Aug 8 German sporting goods firm
Adidas cut its sales outlook for 2013 after currency
effects took their toll in the second quarter.
The group said on Thursday it now expected group sales to
rise by a low to medium single-digit percentage in 2013,
compared with previous guidance for a medium single-digit rate.
For the second quarter it reported sales of 3.38 billion
euros ($4.50 billion), down a greater than expected 4 percent,
and operating profit of 252 million.
Analysts had expected quarterly sales to decline by 2
percent to 3.44 billion euros and operating profit of 261
million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)