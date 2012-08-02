FRANKFURT Aug 2 German sportswear maker Adidas
said it does not expect any major deviation from the
70 million euros ($86.1 million) in restructuring charges it has
already flagged as the cost of dealing with "commercial
irregularities" in India.
"While the issue is unpleasant, we will achieve our goal and
set Reebok up for a fresh start in India in 2013," Chief
executive Herbert Hainer said on Thursday, adding that around 17
million euros was already reflected in results so far this year.
He added sales for Adidas, which is the sportswear sponsor
of the London Olympic Games, were up 24 percent in the UK this
year, enabling it to close the gap on market leader Nike
to 1 percentage point from 3.